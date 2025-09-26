Police officers came under Russian attack during evacuation in Kharkiv region: 4 law enforcement officers wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On September 26, in the Kharkiv region, police officers came under enemy FPV drone fire during evacuation measures. Four law enforcement officers were wounded and hospitalized.
Four police officers were wounded in Kharkiv region during evacuation measures due to enemy shelling, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
"On September 26, during mandatory evacuation measures in the Kindrashivka rural community of Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, police officers came under enemy fire," the report says.
According to the report, an enemy FPV drone hit the road surface near the law enforcement officers' service vehicle.
"As a result of the explosion, four police officers were wounded, and the service vehicle was damaged," the police said.
The wounded police officers, as stated, were hospitalized to a medical facility and received primary medical care.
It is noted that the police officers are from the Kupyansk district police department.
Addition
According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, 10 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.