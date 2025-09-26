$41.490.08
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2606 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12090 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16986 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24573 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31040 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35865 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28162 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39702 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35769 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Police officers came under Russian attack during evacuation in Kharkiv region: 4 law enforcement officers wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

On September 26, in the Kharkiv region, police officers came under enemy FPV drone fire during evacuation measures. Four law enforcement officers were wounded and hospitalized.

Police officers came under Russian attack during evacuation in Kharkiv region: 4 law enforcement officers wounded

Four police officers were wounded in Kharkiv region during evacuation measures due to enemy shelling, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"On September 26, during mandatory evacuation measures in the Kindrashivka rural community of Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, police officers came under enemy fire," the report says.

According to the report, an enemy FPV drone hit the road surface near the law enforcement officers' service vehicle.

"As a result of the explosion, four police officers were wounded, and the service vehicle was damaged," the police said.

The wounded police officers, as stated, were hospitalized to a medical facility and received primary medical care.

It is noted that the police officers are from the Kupyansk district police department.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, 10 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast