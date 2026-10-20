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Russian drone attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 12 injured since the beginning of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

Russian drones damaged homes, a medical facility, a food-service establishment, a market and cars in five districts of Kyiv. One person was killed.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 12 injured since the beginning of the day

In Kyiv, 12 people were injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones: police are documenting the aftermath of Russian terror in five districts of the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN writes.

Details

Russians have been striking Kyiv with jet-powered UAVs since the morning. The enemy shelling damaged a residential building, a medical facility, a food establishment, the capital's market, and cars.

Overall, the aftermath of the attack was recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Eleven citizens were injured, while one woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Investigative and operational teams, explosives experts, rescuers, and other specialized services continue to work at the sites of the enemy strikes.

The enemy struck the operating room of the Strazhesko Institute in Kyiv; one patient was injured20.10.26, 17:54 • 1550 views

Olga Rozgon

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