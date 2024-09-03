Russian drone attack on Chernihiv: two people injured

At night, air defense systems shot down several enemy drones over Chernihiv. The falling debris set non-residential buildings on fire, and two people were lightly injured. In the Semenivska community, residential buildings were damaged by an enemy attack. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus and the acting mayor of Chernihiv, the secretary of the city council Oleksandr Lomako, UNN reports.

Details

"Chernihiv. Air defense systems were operating near the city at night. Due to the falling debris, non-residential, non-industrial buildings on the outskirts of the city caught fire. Two people were lightly injured, they did not seek medical assistance," Chaus said on Telegram.

According to Lomako, "last night, air defense forces shot down several enemy drones over the city.

"For security reasons, we do not disclose the landing sites of the neutralized drones. What is important for Chernihiv residents to know is that all critical infrastructure facilities that ensure the city's vital activity are operating normally," Lomako said on Telegram.

According to Chaus, Semenivka community was also affected. "The enemy is terrorizing the settlements of Chernihiv region with constant shelling. On September 2, terrorists struck at residential buildings in a border village once again in recent weeks. After the shelling, 38 households were burning: houses and outbuildings. Dry grass and bushes near the village caught fire. We managed to save some of the buildings," said the head of the RMA.

