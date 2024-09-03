ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125813 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 214211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161707 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157864 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112620 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194552 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105201 views

Russian drone attack on Chernihiv: two people injured

Russian drone attack on Chernihiv: two people injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23783 views

At night, air defense systems shot down several enemy drones over Chernihiv. The falling debris set non-residential buildings on fire, and two people were lightly injured. Residential buildings in Semenivka community were damaged.

At night, air defense systems shot down several enemy drones over Chernihiv. The falling debris set non-residential buildings on fire, and two people were lightly injured. In the Semenivska community, residential buildings were damaged by an enemy attack. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus and the acting mayor of Chernihiv, the secretary of the city council Oleksandr Lomako, UNN reports.

Details

"Chernihiv. Air defense systems were operating near the city at night. Due to the falling debris, non-residential, non-industrial buildings on the outskirts of the city caught fire. Two people were lightly injured, they did not seek medical assistance," Chaus said on Telegram.

According to Lomako, "last night, air defense forces shot down several enemy drones over the city.

"For security reasons, we do not disclose the landing sites of the neutralized drones. What is important for Chernihiv residents to know is that all critical infrastructure facilities that ensure the city's vital activity are operating normally," Lomako said on Telegram.

According to Chaus, Semenivka community was also affected. "The enemy is terrorizing the settlements of Chernihiv region with constant shelling. On September 2, terrorists struck at residential buildings in a border village once again in recent weeks. After the shelling, 38 households were burning: houses and outbuildings. Dry grass and bushes near the village caught fire. We managed to save some of the buildings," said the head of the RMA.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

