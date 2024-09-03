Falling enemy debris caused a fire on the outskirts of Chernihiv
Kyiv • UNN
On the outskirts of Chernihiv, non-residential buildings caught fire due to falling enemy debris. The Ukrainian Air Force previously reported enemy UAVs in the city area.
Due to the fall of enemy debris on the outskirts of Chernihiv, non-residential and non-industrial buildings caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Chernihiv. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an enemy UAV in the city's districts.
