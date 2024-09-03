Falling enemy debris caused a fire on the outskirts of Chernihiv

Due to the fall of enemy debris on the outskirts of Chernihiv, non-residential and non-industrial buildings caught fire. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, UNN reports.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Chernihiv. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an enemy UAV in the city's districts.

An explosion occurs in Chernihiv