Russian delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks - media

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
07:39 PM • 4238 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 8528 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 11816 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 13260 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 11598 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 19890 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 27990 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16445 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24232 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34329 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
1m/s
79%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 19214 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 20600 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 11512 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 18611 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 4672 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 18769 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 20761 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 61908 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 71003 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 54567 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 3758 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 4930 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 11625 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 19337 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 31625 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Instagram
The Diplomat

Russian delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

A plane carrying the Russian delegation landed in Abu Dhabi. Trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States are expected to take place there.

Russian delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks - media

The Russian delegation has arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States are to take place, UNN reports with reference to TASS.

The plane with the Russian delegation landed in Abu Dhabi 

- the message says.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"01.02.26, 13:12 • 55600 views

Let's add

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin confirmed new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi02.02.26, 12:29 • 9684 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
White House
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine