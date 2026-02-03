Russian delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks - media

The Russian delegation has arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States are to take place, UNN reports with reference to TASS.

The plane with the Russian delegation landed in Abu Dhabi - the message says.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that US President's special envoy Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Abu Dhabi for talks with Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin confirmed new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi