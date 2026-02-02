Kremlin confirmed new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi

The second round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral contacts between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began, will take place on February 4-5, confirmed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"The second round of work of the security group was planned last Sunday, but additional coordination of the schedules of the three parties was needed, and now, on Wednesday-Thursday, indeed, the second round will take place in Abu Dhabi," Peskov said.

He noted that Russia remains open to negotiations. Peskov called the settlement a complex and multi-vector process.

At the same time, Peskov stated that there would be no details of the negotiations of the Kremlin's negotiator, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, in Miami, but both sides assess them as "positive."

He clarified that Dmitriev is mainly engaged in issues related to the group on economic cooperation between Russia and the United States.

