Russian commanders ignore soldiers' injuries and demand their return to positions - GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a new interception, which, according to intelligence, records the harsh attitude of the Russian command towards wounded soldiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the department.

Details

In the recording, a Russian infantryman complains about severe wounds and frostbite, which, according to him, are already leading to complications and the risk of losing limbs.

In the intercepted conversation, the soldier asks for the opportunity to receive medical care and have a dressing changed, noting that the wounds are festering and his hands are numb. At the same time, the commander, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, reacts aggressively and demands to return to positions and carry out the order, regardless of the subordinate's condition.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the published recording, in their assessment, once again demonstrates the disregard of the Russian command for the life and health of personnel.

The intelligence also reminded Russian servicemen of the opportunity to contact the "I Want to Live" project through a Telegram bot to save their lives.

