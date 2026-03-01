$43.210.00
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 20304 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 41864 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 52117 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 65277 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 69470 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 68888 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 51554 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52508 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 54655 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Russian commanders ignore soldiers' injuries and demand their return to positions - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published an interception where a Russian infantryman complains about severe injuries, and the commander demands his return to positions. The recording demonstrates the command's disregard for the lives and health of personnel.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a new interception, which, according to intelligence, records the harsh attitude of the Russian command towards wounded soldiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the department.

Details

In the recording, a Russian infantryman complains about severe wounds and frostbite, which, according to him, are already leading to complications and the risk of losing limbs.

In the intercepted conversation, the soldier asks for the opportunity to receive medical care and have a dressing changed, noting that the wounds are festering and his hands are numb. At the same time, the commander, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, reacts aggressively and demands to return to positions and carry out the order, regardless of the subordinate's condition.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the published recording, in their assessment, once again demonstrates the disregard of the Russian command for the life and health of personnel.

The intelligence also reminded Russian servicemen of the opportunity to contact the "I Want to Live" project through a Telegram bot to save their lives.

Recall

At the end of February, the Main Intelligence Directorate published an intercepted conversation, which indicates the critical moral and psychological state in the units of the Russian army. The commander threatens his subordinates with reprisals for refusing to go on the offensive.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
