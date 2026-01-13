Russian combat drone attacked Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv: Terekhov announced first details

On Tuesday, January 13, Russians once again attacked Kharkiv. A combat drone strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, reports UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

A strike by an enemy combat drone "Molniya" was recorded in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified - Terekhov stated.

Neither he nor other representatives of the local authorities provided any other data.

Recall

Russian occupiers on the night of January 13 launched an attack on a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. It is reported that two missiles were launched, followed by four unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result of the attack, four people died and six more were injured. Later, Nova Poshta announced that it would compensate for the value of parcels destroyed in the attack.

Later, the company published the names of four deceased employees after the Russian attack. They are Viktor Parkhomenko (37 years old), Taras Vovk (34 years old), Yevhenii Yermakov (39 years old), Dmytro Zakharov (23 years old).