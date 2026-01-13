Russian combat drone attacked Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv: Terekhov announced first details

$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Popular news
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 11396 views
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 4446 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 5640 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18893 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 20984 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 21042 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 54415 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60007 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 464 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44686 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39143 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44294 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46060 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Series

Russian combat drone attacked Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv: Terekhov announced first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

On January 13, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" combat drone in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

Russian combat drone attacked Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv: Terekhov announced first details

On Tuesday, January 13, Russians once again attacked Kharkiv. A combat drone strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, reports UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

A strike by an enemy combat drone "Molniya" was recorded in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified

 - Terekhov stated.

Neither he nor other representatives of the local authorities provided any other data.

Recall

Russian occupiers on the night of January 13 launched an attack on a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. It is reported that two missiles were launched, followed by four unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result of the attack, four people died and six more were injured. Later, Nova Poshta announced that it would compensate for the value of parcels destroyed in the attack.

Later, the company published the names of four deceased employees after the Russian attack. They are Viktor Parkhomenko (37 years old), Taras Vovk (34 years old), Yevhenii Yermakov (39 years old), Dmytro Zakharov (23 years old).

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Nova Poshta
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv