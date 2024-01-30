Russian Buk destroyed in Tavria sector, enemy resumes air strikes - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavriya sector, Russian troops again resorted to air strikes after several days of calm. Meanwhile, 235 enemy drones and Buk-M2 air defense systems were "canceled" here yesterday. This was announced on Tuesday by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, writes UNN.

A Russian Buk-M2 air defense system was destroyed. 235 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed. And again, enemy air strikes. After three days of calm, the enemy carried out 37 air strikes in a day. Almost all of them - in Donetsk region - Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram.

Also tonight, according to him, Russian terrorists fired S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad and Lysivka in Pokrovsk district.

"Active offensive and assault operations continue - yesterday there were 36. And about twenty today. The enemy made 1073 artillery attacks yesterday," said Tarnavskyi.

The total enemy losses, according to the commander, amounted to 371 people and 40 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 5 tanks, 13 armored personnel carriers, 10 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 8 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

