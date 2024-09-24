Russian attacks in Kherson region claim another life, three more wounded

In Beryslav, Kherson region, a 60-year-old man was killed by an enemy drone strike and a 70-year-old woman was wounded. In Kherson, a 66-year-old woman was injured by shelling from Russian troops, and in Stanislav, a 40-year-old man was injured by a Russian drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin and the Kherson RMA on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Beryslav came under attack from a Russian UAV. The enemy attacked people who were on the street. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old local resident sustained life-threatening injuries. A 70-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. "An ambulance took her to the hospital," Prokudin wrote.

According to RMA, Russian forces also attacked a residential building in Kherson. A 66-year-old woman was injured when a shell hit the house. She was preliminarily diagnosed with an explosive injury. She was hospitalized.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, around 11:00 a.m., public transport came under enemy fire in the suburbs of Kherson. This time it hit the 5th bus. "At that moment there were five passengers in the bus. Fortunately, people were not injured. The hatch was damaged in the bus," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to the RMA, the occupiers attacked a resident of the village of Stanislav with a drone. The 40-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and contusion as a result of the explosive drop. An ambulance crew provided him with medical assistance on the spot.

Russian drones attack Kherson and its suburbs again: four wounded