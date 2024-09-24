Russian drones attack Kherson and its suburbs again: four wounded

Russian troops have launched drone strikes on Kherson and its suburbs. Four people - two women and two men - were injured, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the RMA, occupation forces struck Kindiyka, a suburb of Kherson, with a drone. A 65-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to her shin when the drone dropped explosives. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson CMA, at about 12:00 Russian occupants attacked the Dniprovsky district of the city with a drone. "Employees of the municipal enterprise "Parks of Kherson" came under fire. A forklift was severely damaged. The 57-year-old driver turned to doctors for help. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the chest, arms and legs. He is currently being examined," Mrochko wrote on Telegram .

The RMA confirmed that a 57-year-old man was injured in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of a Russian UAV attack. Also, according to the RMA, a Kherson woman who was injured by a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovsky district of the city was taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old girl suffered an explosive injury and concussion. She was provided with medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, according to the RMA, an ambulance brought to the hospital a man who was injured in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, by a Russian UAV. The 67-year-old victim suffered blast trauma, multiple burns to his arms, legs, back, chest, and respiratory tract. He was hospitalized for medical treatment.

