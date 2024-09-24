Two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Stanislav in Kherson region

Two people who were on the street were injured in an enemy strike on Stanislav in Kherson region. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that a 58-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive trauma, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her hand, lower back, and leg.

An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the 20-year-old man on the spot. He suffered from an explosive injury and contusion.

Recall

In the village of Ponyativka, Kherson region, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a 61-year-old man. The victim received multiple injuries and is currently in hospital.

