Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: two injured, another person pulled from under the rubble

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of enemy shelling, one person was rescued, and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On the evening of September 6, the enemy attacked the city with drones.

State Emergency Service units rescued one person from under the rubble. Previously, two more people were injured.

Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, a fire broke out covering an area of about 80 square meters. Nearby structures were damaged by debris.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Recall

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, there were hits and a fire broke out.