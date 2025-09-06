Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: two injured, another person pulled from under the rubble

$41.350.00
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 23767 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 40324 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 39778 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 37366 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 45730 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 56098 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 34266 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 41934 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 45645 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 37461 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
Restoration of tracks and catenary after enemy shelling in Donetsk region will last until the end of the day - UkrzaliznytsiaSeptember 6, 08:49 AM • 4346 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in IzmailSeptember 6, 09:01 AM • 17566 views
In Chernihiv, Russians dropped propaganda leaflets in the form of 100-hryvnia banknotes from a droneSeptember 6, 10:08 AM • 7698 views
Europe desperately needs US help: Bloomberg reveals "weaknesses" of European defense capabilities12:19 PM • 5620 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumed01:28 PM • 11258 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 40325 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 39779 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 56099 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 38249 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 61485 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 42559 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 95277 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 40681 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 44870 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 45916 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: two injured, another person pulled from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

On the evening of September 6, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones. One person was rescued from under the rubble, and two more were injured.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: two injured, another person pulled from under the rubble

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of enemy shelling, one person was rescued, and two more were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

On the evening of September 6, the enemy attacked the city with drones.

State Emergency Service units rescued one person from under the rubble. Previously, two more people were injured.

Residential buildings and a kindergarten were partially destroyed, a fire broke out covering an area of about 80 square meters. Nearby structures were damaged by debris.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 6 multi-story and 4 private houses damaged, one injured06.09.25, 20:27 • 798 views

Recall

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, there were hits and a fire broke out.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia