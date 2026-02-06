Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: dog shelter damaged

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 4008 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 9868 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 44234 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 44877 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 35839 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 48600 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 88537 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34329 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31303 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23619 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.7m/s
74%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 12369 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 14761 views
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killedFebruary 6, 02:28 AM • 5936 views
Rescuers showed the evacuation of 9 people from Druzhkivka, Donetsk regionVideoFebruary 6, 03:01 AM • 4194 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 13773 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 22737 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 44272 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 88571 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 79088 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 109049 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Oman
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 14334 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 17425 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 26760 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 30124 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 64228 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: dog shelter damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a dog shelter was damaged, and communal services are transporting animals to clinics. Earlier, one person was injured in a night attack on Zaporizhzhia, and a married couple died in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: dog shelter damaged
Photo: t.me/regina_harchenko

A dog shelter was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Communal services are transporting the animals to clinics where the four-legged friends will receive the necessary assistance. At the same time, photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian strikes have appeared online.

Warning, photos and videos 18+!!!

Recall

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured.

At the same time, two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of February 6.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia