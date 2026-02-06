Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: dog shelter damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a dog shelter was damaged, and communal services are transporting animals to clinics. Earlier, one person was injured in a night attack on Zaporizhzhia, and a married couple died in the Zaporizhzhia district.
A dog shelter was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
Communal services are transporting the animals to clinics where the four-legged friends will receive the necessary assistance. At the same time, photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian strikes have appeared online.
Warning, photos and videos 18+!!!
Recall
As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured.
At the same time, two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of February 6.