Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: dog shelter damaged

A dog shelter was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Communal services are transporting the animals to clinics where the four-legged friends will receive the necessary assistance. At the same time, photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian strikes have appeared online.

Warning, photos and videos 18+!!!

Recall

As a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of February 6, one person was injured.

At the same time, two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district on the night of February 6.