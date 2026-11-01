Russian attack on Sumy region: six injured, infrastructure damaged

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia has once again shelled the Sumy region. The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure facilities. Six people were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the available information, a Russian drone struck a residential area of the Hlukhiv community at night. In addition, while the fire was being extinguished, the occupiers launched a second strike on the site where rescuers were working. Fortunately, no personnel were injured.

Enemy strikes hit a civilian infrastructure facility, vehicles, and a non-residential building in the Sumy and Konotop communities. All fires have been extinguished and the areas surveyed. According to preliminary information, 6 citizens were injured in these attacks - the post says.

We would like to remind you

Late on Friday evening, October 30, the enemy struck Sumy with two drones.