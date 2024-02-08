Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk region: three people rescued from the rubble

Three people were rescued from the rubble during the aftermath of the nighttime Russian shelling of Selidove, Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers rescued 2 people from the rubble of a partially destroyed 3-storey residential building, a woman born in 1963 and a man born in 1986. 5 people were evacuated from the damaged apartment, including 1 child. Rescuers rescued a woman born in 1935 from the rubble of a private house. -the SES said in a statement.

According to the State Emergency Service, the attack damaged at least 7 apartment buildings and 3 private residential buildings, administrative buildings and cars.

Addendum

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the JMA, in just 24 hours, Russians fired 7 times at the settlements of Donetsk region.

As a result of hostile attacks in Pokrovske district, 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses, 7 administrative buildings and 24 cars were damaged. One person was wounded in Avdiivka.

It is also reported that the Lyman community was subjected to 18 attacks, and the outskirts of the Kostyantynivka community came under fire. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 private houses were damaged. In Siverska community - a house in Serebryanka. In Zvanivka - 3 houses.

Over the past day, 81 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the frontline, Filashkin said.

Earlier UNN reported that one person was killed and 7 were wounded, including a child, as a result of an enemy strike on Selydove.