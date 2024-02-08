Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk region: three people rescued from the rubble

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 90130 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122584 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125880 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167604 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166987 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271046 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177267 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166926 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148660 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240526 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103285 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 85646 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 60319 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 56659 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 68573 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271058 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225868 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237302 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122618 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101810 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102146 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118537 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119073 views
Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk region: three people rescued from the rubble

Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk region: three people rescued from the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25283 views

Three people have been rescued from the rubble of damaged buildings in Selydove, Donetsk region, after a nighttime Russian shelling.

Three people were rescued from the rubble during the aftermath of the nighttime Russian shelling of Selidove, Donetsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Rescuers rescued 2 people from the rubble of a partially destroyed 3-storey residential building, a woman born in 1963 and a man born in 1986. 5 people were evacuated from the damaged apartment, including 1 child. Rescuers rescued a woman born in 1935 from the rubble of a private house.

-the SES said in a statement.

According to the State Emergency Service, the attack damaged at least 7 apartment buildings and 3 private residential buildings, administrative buildings and cars. 

Addendum

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the JMA,  in just 24 hours, Russians fired 7 times at the settlements of Donetsk region.

As a result of hostile attacks in Pokrovske district, 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses, 7 administrative buildings and 24 cars were damaged. One person was wounded in Avdiivka.

It is also reported that the Lyman community was subjected to 18 attacks, and the outskirts of the Kostyantynivka community came under fire.  In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 private houses were damaged. In Siverska community - a house in Serebryanka. In Zvanivka - 3 houses.

Over the past day, 81 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the frontline, Filashkin said.

Earlier UNN reported that one person was killed and 7 were wounded, including a child, as a result of an enemy strike on Selydove.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
zvanivkaZvanivka
siverskSiversk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising