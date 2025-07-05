Trump said he spoke with Putin about new sanctions against Russia: "He's not thrilled"

US President Donald Trump stated that he discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin is not thrilled about them. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We talk a lot about sanctions. He's not thrilled about them. I would say he (Putin - ed.) is not thrilled about it, but you know, he's capable of handling sanctions, but these are pretty painful sanctions (future ones - ed.). He understands that new sanctions can be imposed. He's a professional," Trump said.

Trump also stated that he is "tougher on Russia than on Iran."

In addition, he stated that he had an excellent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Yes, we had a good call. We discussed various things. A very good call, I think, strategic. We are already helping them and will continue to help. The situation there is quite difficult. We'll see what happens next," Trump said.

"I already told you that I was very dissatisfied with my call with President Putin. It feels like he wants to go all the way and just keep killing people. That's bad. That's not good at all. I was dissatisfied with that," the US president added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with US President Donald Trump. In particular, they agreed on a meeting of teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.