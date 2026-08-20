Russian attack on police in Zhytomyr: 3 dead and 53 injured so far

In Zhytomyr, following yesterday’s attack by the Russian Federation using jet-powered drones, the death toll has risen to 3, while another 53 people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The death toll from yesterday’s Russian attack in Zhytomyr has risen to 3, while 53 people were injured - the State Emergency Service reported.

As noted, rescuers continue to work at the sites—the fire has been extinguished. Emergency recovery operations are currently underway: emergency workers are dismantling damaged structures and surveying the scene. High-angle rescue specialists from Cherkasy and Rivne regions have been involved in the work.

At the scene, specialists from the State Emergency Service and representatives of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross have set up Assistance Points. The World Central Kitchen team provided meals for the personnel.

"The work continued throughout the night. Repeated air raid alerts complicated its execution," the State Emergency Service said.

As a result of the Russian attack on Zhytomyr, the number of injured has risen to 40; the Interior Ministry named the deceased police officers