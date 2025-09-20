Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shown

$41.250.05
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 31231 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 37619 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 32434 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 39515 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 51999 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 31241 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 42472 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 40391 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 69794 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVASeptember 19, 11:05 PM • 17090 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refineryPhoto02:55 AM • 17656 views
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic04:38 AM • 16564 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhoto04:40 AM • 9244 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on Ukraine06:16 AM • 7230 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto04:00 AM • 19359 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 37366 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 52012 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 42484 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 69810 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Estonia
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 39543 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 37366 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 19127 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 22069 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 24672 views
MiG-31
Bild
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

As a result of the Russian night attack on September 20, 9 private houses, 10 garage boxes, 15 cars were damaged, and windows were broken in a high-rise building in the Kyiv region. Damages were recorded in Boryspil, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 20, 9 private houses and one multi-story building, garages, and cars were damaged in three districts of the Kyiv region. These updated figures were provided by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

In Boryspil district, 4 private houses and 10 garage boxes were damaged. In Bucha district, 5 cars were destroyed and 8 more were damaged as a result of the attack. Window glazing was also broken in a multi-story building. In Obukhiv district, five private houses and two cars were damaged.

- Kalashnyk reported.

Recall that

Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using the traditional tactic of a simultaneous strike on designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters, with 31 missiles and 552 drones neutralized.

On the night of September 20, Dnipro suffered an enemy attack; a Russian missile hit a residential multi-story building. One person died and 26 were injured.

The target of Russia's night attack on Ukraine was infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. Three people are known to have died and dozens were injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another enemy strike and pointing out that this is Russia's deliberate strategy and a strong international response is needed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon