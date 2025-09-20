Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shown

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 20, 9 private houses and one multi-story building, garages, and cars were damaged in three districts of the Kyiv region. These updated figures were provided by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

In Boryspil district, 4 private houses and 10 garage boxes were damaged. In Bucha district, 5 cars were destroyed and 8 more were damaged as a result of the attack. Window glazing was also broken in a multi-story building. In Obukhiv district, five private houses and two cars were damaged. - Kalashnyk reported.

Recall that

Russia launched 40 missiles and 579 drones at Ukraine overnight, using the traditional tactic of a simultaneous strike on designated targets with a large number of missiles and drones. The enemy attack was repelled, including by F-16 fighters, with 31 missiles and 552 drones neutralized.

On the night of September 20, Dnipro suffered an enemy attack; a Russian missile hit a residential multi-story building. One person died and 26 were injured.

The target of Russia's night attack on Ukraine was infrastructure, residential areas, and civilian enterprises. Three people are known to have died and dozens were injured, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another enemy strike and pointing out that this is Russia's deliberate strategy and a strong international response is needed.