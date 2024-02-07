Russian attack on Kyiv: fire in a house extinguished, 19 people injured

A fire in a multi-storey building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, which was caused by an enemy attack, has been extinguished. Rescuers and police evacuated 40 people and rescued 26. Four people were killed and 19 were injured. UNN reports this with reference to the KCMA.

The fire in a multi-storey residential building in the Holosiivskyi district was extinguished at 11:40. Rescuers and police evacuated 40 people and rescued 26. 4 people died and 19 were injured. Rescue teams continue to work at the scene - the statement said.

It is reported that the fire in the building of the service station on the area of 800 square meters has been extinguished. About 40 cars were burned or damaged. The State Emergency Service continues to work at the scene.

"The border of Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts - as a result of falling debris, high-voltage underground electric cables were damaged and a short circuit occurred in a transformer substation, without a fire. Two people were injured. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv involved 28 units of equipment and 112 soldiers," the KCMC informs.

Addendum

Earlier, UNN reported that another dead womanwas unblocked from the rubble of a high-rise building in Holosiivskyi district.