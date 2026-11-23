Russian attack on central Kyiv: three injured, including a foreign national
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District, debris caused fires and damaged a building. Three injured people were hospitalized, one of them a foreign national.
As a result of Russia's attack on central Kyiv, three people are known to have been injured, including a foreign national. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
Details
As reported by the mayor of Kyiv, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two cars caught fire as a result of falling debris. There was also a fire on the first floor of a 5-story residential building. Balconies on the 2nd–4th floors were also damaged. Two people were rescued from the building. One injured person was also found. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Later, Klitschko reported that the number of injured had risen to three.
Medics hospitalized three injured people. Among the wounded is a foreign national
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