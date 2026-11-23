A fire broke out on the capital’s Khreshchatyk Street after debris from an enemy drone fell; preliminary reports indicate there are casualties, UNN reports.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the city center, a car caught fire as a result of falling debris. Emergency services are heading to the scene - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

A video of the fire in the center of the capital is circulating on local Telegram channels.

According to the mayor’s preliminary report, there are casualties in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Medics are heading to the emergency call.

We would add

In addition, in the Holosiivskyi district, falling debris caused cars to catch fire at a critical infrastructure facility.

Emergency services are heading to the scene, Klitschko added.