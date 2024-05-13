russian artillery shells two communities in Mykolaiv region, no casualties

Occupants shelled two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to district military administrations, on May 12, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv region twice.

At 14:20, artillery shelling was carried out on the settlement of Kutsurubska community.

At 17:20, enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Enemy artillery strikes Mykolaiv region, no casualties