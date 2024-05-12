Enemy artillery strikes Mykolaiv region, no casualties

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69374 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104853 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147867 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152118 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248671 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173739 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165060 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101896 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40519 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35287 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53428 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211152 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69367 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47092 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53415 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112568 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113493 views
Enemy artillery strikes Mykolaiv region, no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57659 views

Yesterday, the enemy shelled Mykolaiv region twice with artillery, including the water area and the city of Ochakiv, but there were no casualties.

Yesterday the enemy fired twice at Mykolaiv region with artillery. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 11, at 17:21 and 17:57, the enemy fired artillery at the water area and the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community of Mykolaiv region.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Occupants carried out two attacks in Mykolaiv region: shelling of the water area and damage to a house in the village of Dmytrivka11.05.24, 07:23 • 24558 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
ochakovOchakiv Raion
mykolaivMykolaiv

