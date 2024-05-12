Enemy artillery strikes Mykolaiv region, no casualties

Yesterday the enemy fired twice at Mykolaiv region with artillery. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 11, at 17:21 and 17:57, the enemy fired artillery at the water area and the city of Ochakiv in the Ochakiv community of Mykolaiv region.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

