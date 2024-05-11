Occupants carried out two attacks in Mykolaiv region: shelling of the water area and damage to a house in the village of Dmytrivka

Yesterday, the occupants attacked Mykolaiv region twice. First, russia shelled the waters of the Ochakivska community, and later damaged a house in the village of Dmytrivka. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, on May 10 at 18:55 the enemy fired mortar shells at the waters of the Ochakivska community of Mykolaiv district. Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported as a result of the shelling.

Also, in the evening of May 10 at 19:56, a house was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka in the Kutsurub community of the same district due to an FPV drone hit. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

