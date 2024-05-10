8 enemy "shaheds" destroyed in Mykolaiv region at night: grass burned due to falling debris

At night, air defense forces shot down eight enemy "shaheds" in Mykolaiv region, and as a result of the falling debris, a fire broke out in an open area of the Olshan community. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

On the night of May 10, air defense forces destroyed eight Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, at night, as a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy UAV of the "Shahed 136" type on the open area of the Olshanska community, a dry grass fire started. The fire was promptly extinguished, no one was injured.

In addition, yesterday, on May 9, at 12:23 p.m., the enemy shelled the settlement with artillery and at 15:37 p.m., a kamikaze FPV drone struck the waters of the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

At 14:46, an open area in Kostyantynivka village of Kostyantynivka community came under an enemy rocket attack. A car was damaged and a dry grass fire started, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No one was injured.

