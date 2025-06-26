Russian army's advance in Sumy region stopped - Syrskyi

$41.660.13
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35787 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 33294 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 37223 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 60450 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143332 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM • 73973 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168255 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72595 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63817 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67343 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35787 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143332 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168255 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitals
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's death
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"
Russian army's advance in Sumy region stopped - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the Russian army's advance in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped, publishing a video. This wave of Russia's offensive has fizzled out, like last year's attempt in Kharkiv region.

Russian army's advance in Sumy region stopped - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the advance of the Russian army in Sumy region has been stopped, publishing a video of work in the region on Telegram, reports UNN.

The advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped 

- Syrskyi wrote, publishing a video from the border area.

In the video, Syrskyi showed work from the border point, and also inspected the "yegoza" barriers.

Addition

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that the wave of the enemy's attempts at a "summer offensive" from the territory of the Russian Federation is faltering, just as last year – the enemy's attempt at offensive actions in Kharkiv region.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped due to desertion and personnel losses.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Sumy Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi
