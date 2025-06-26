Russian army's advance in Sumy region stopped - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the advance of the Russian army in Sumy region has been stopped, publishing a video of work in the region on Telegram, reports UNN.

The advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped - Syrskyi wrote, publishing a video from the border area.

In the video, Syrskyi showed work from the border point, and also inspected the "yegoza" barriers.

Addition

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that the wave of the enemy's attempts at a "summer offensive" from the territory of the Russian Federation is faltering, just as last year – the enemy's attempt at offensive actions in Kharkiv region.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, noted that the advance of Russian troops in the border areas of Sumy region has been stopped due to desertion and personnel losses.