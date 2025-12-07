Russian army used almost 3,000 aerial attack means against Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

$42.180.00
December 6, 08:45 PM • 30180 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 41143 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 49646 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 48039 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 53882 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 53350 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39249 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 80109 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 43557 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38795 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk: the city is experiencing power, water, and heat outagesDecember 7, 12:14 AM • 3434 views
Polish Foreign Minister sends Elon Musk to MarsPhotoDecember 7, 01:07 AM • 9784 views
Pentagon studies the use of autonomous weapon systems in Ukraine for future operations - HegsethDecember 7, 03:24 AM • 4534 views
Fourth case in 40 years: a seven-armed octopus discovered in the deep seaDecember 7, 03:42 AM • 3938 views
Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons04:08 AM • 6948 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 36639 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 46453 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 60075 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 80109 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 69228 views
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
London
China
Kremenchuk
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 34630 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 43670 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 45176 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 59180 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 57392 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
The New York Times

Russian army used almost 3,000 aerial attack means against Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

During the week, Russian troops launched over 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and almost 70 missiles at Ukraine. President Zelenskyy reported damage in seven regions and casualties as a result of the strikes.

Russian army used almost 3,000 aerial attack means against Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the week, the Russian army has used more than 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and almost 70 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Almost every day and night, our emergency services eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities. This week alone, Russia launched over 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and almost 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The main targets of these strikes are infrastructure that supports normal life.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that today the occupiers used 240 drones and five ballistic missiles, as a result of which there is damage in seven regions, and, unfortunately, there are dead in Sloviansk and Chernihiv region.

"We continue to work with partners to strengthen our defense in response to these attacks. The priority is obvious - more air defense systems and missiles, more support for our defenders. Every agreement must be implemented faster," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

On the night of December 7, Russian occupation forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian air defenders successfully destroyed or suppressed 179 enemy air targets, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as well as attack drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Sloviansk
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine