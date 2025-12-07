Russian army used almost 3,000 aerial attack means against Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the week, the Russian army has used more than 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and almost 70 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Almost every day and night, our emergency services eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities. This week alone, Russia launched over 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and almost 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The main targets of these strikes are infrastructure that supports normal life. - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that today the occupiers used 240 drones and five ballistic missiles, as a result of which there is damage in seven regions, and, unfortunately, there are dead in Sloviansk and Chernihiv region.

"We continue to work with partners to strengthen our defense in response to these attacks. The priority is obvious - more air defense systems and missiles, more support for our defenders. Every agreement must be implemented faster," Zelenskyy added.

On the night of December 7, Russian occupation forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian air defenders successfully destroyed or suppressed 179 enemy air targets, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as well as attack drones.