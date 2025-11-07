Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepState

On November 5, the Russian army carried out 100 assault operations in the Pokrovsk direction. This indicates a sharp increase in the intensity of fighting and the enemy's attempt to accelerate its advance, despite significant losses. This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy conducted 100 assault operations in the Pokrovsk sector. This fact indicates that the enemy is trying to speed up and spares no reserves. - the post says.

DeepState analysts compared the number of combat engagements with previous peaks of activity at the front.

They noted that throughout 2025, a higher indicator was recorded only twice:

May 3 — 113 assaults,

May 4 — 115 assaults.

Thus, the current level of activity is one of the highest in the year.

It was previously reported that the situation in the Pokrovsk area remains critical. Russian troops continue to accumulate forces in the city, gradually establishing control over the outskirts, setting up positions, and establishing logistics for further advance.

