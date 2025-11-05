Zelenskyy: Pokrovsk – we continue to destroy the occupier, there are necessary results

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military, as well as from the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk, on the situation at the front, particularly in Pokrovsk, where the Defense Forces continue to destroy the occupiers. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There were reports today from our military, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine was at a separate briefing. Pokrovsk – we continue the destruction of the occupier, I want to especially commend the special forces of the SBU's 'A' Special Operations Center, who systematically and very effectively destroy Russian occupiers and their equipment in the Pokrovsk areas, in the city itself. Our units fighting in this direction also have the necessary results - said Zelenskyy.

The number of battles at the front from the beginning of the day until 4 p.m. reached 205, almost doubling the figure for the same period the day before, with 84 combat engagements occurring in the hottest Pokrovsk direction.