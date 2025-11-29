Russian army lost 910 personnel and 66 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.190.11
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 19204 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 24315 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 29701 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 41077 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 27354 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 20955 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 42102 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22879 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19233 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
After Russian fake statements about the capture of Kupyansk, only 40 radio exchange subscribers were recorded there - SyrskyiNovember 28, 08:49 PM • 4456 views
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capitalNovember 28, 11:08 PM • 5668 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture11:52 PM • 5662 views
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack01:37 AM • 4800 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhoto03:02 AM • 10084 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 41081 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 33317 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 42106 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 40920 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 45664 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oksana Markarova
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Spain
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 27629 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 45369 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 65285 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 97477 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 112266 views
Russian army lost 910 personnel and 66 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

On November 28, the Russian army lost 910 servicemen, 15 armored combat vehicles, and 3 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.25 are estimated at 1,171,700 personnel.

Russian army lost 910 personnel and 66 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 28, the Russian army lost at least 910 more servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 armored combat vehicles and 3 enemy artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,171,700 (+910) people;
    • tanks – 11,381 (+1) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,658 (+15) units;
        • artillery systems – 34,733 (+3) units;
          • MLRS – 1,550 (+0) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 430 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 85,343 (+106) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 3,995 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 68,463 (+64) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,010 (+2) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              On November 28, 289 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russia launched 28 air strikes, dropped 86 guided bombs, used 876 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,264 shellings of AFU positions.

                              Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState29.11.25, 03:39 • 2066 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine