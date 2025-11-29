Russian army lost 910 personnel and 66 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 28, the Russian army lost at least 910 more servicemen. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 15 armored combat vehicles and 3 enemy artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.11.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,171,700 (+910) people;

tanks – 11,381 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,658 (+15) units;

artillery systems – 34,733 (+3) units;

MLRS – 1,550 (+0) units;

air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units;

aircraft – 430 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 85,343 (+106) units;

cruise missiles – 3,995 (+0) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 68,463 (+64) units;

special equipment – 4,010 (+2) units.

Data is being updated.

Recall

On November 28, 289 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russia launched 28 air strikes, dropped 86 guided bombs, used 876 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,264 shellings of AFU positions.

Russian troops advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState