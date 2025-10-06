Russia would not have a single missile or most drones if it could not buy Western-made components - Zelenskyy

Russia would not have a single missile or most drones, and therefore no significant damage to Ukrainian energy, if Russia could not buy or otherwise import Western-made components specifically for missiles and "Shaheds." This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

... if the relevant countries block the openly shameful schemes of supplying critical components for missile and drone production to Russia, the Russian threat will become significantly, significantly smaller. Putin does not know how to fight without terror. And Russia would not have a single missile or most drones, and therefore no significant damage to our energy, if Russia could not buy or otherwise import Western-made components specifically for missiles and "Shaheds," as well as components and machines from South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, unfortunately, there are still many European and American supplies of critical components to Russia.

And this is not one or another dozen components, these are hundreds, hundreds of thousands of components, purely commercial supplies. All this directly results in Russians terrorizing our country, threatening other countries, behaving simply vilely and refusing peace. There are specific things that need to be pressured. And we are doing everything to make the pressure work. The world has the power to stop terror – any terror. And Russia is no exception. - Zelenskyy summarized.

