russia has withdrawn two Project 1241 Molniya-1 missile boats from Sevastopol. Only two boats of this project remained in the Black Sea Fleet - the R-60 and the Quay Shuttles. UNN writes about with reference to the Krymsky Viter telegram channel.

The russian Black Sea Fleet continues to flee Sevastopol. Two Project 1241 Molniya-1 missile boats headed east along the southern coast of Crimea, accompanied by a convoy of two speedboats - the statement said.

It is noted that the Black Sea Fleet has only two boats of this project left - the R-60 and the embankment shuttles.

Recall

Operators of the DIU's special unit Group 13, using Magura V5 strike marine drones , destroyed the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship, the Akula and Serna landing craft, the Ivanivets missile ship, the Caesar Kunikov large landing ship, and the sergey kotov patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

