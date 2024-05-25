Pletenchuk: more and more, the enemy is realizing that Crimea is not the place to keep their ships

The Russian occupiers are increasingly realizing that Crimea is not the place to keep their ships. Currently, there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

As of now, the situation remains stable. There are no ships there. As for the sailing, that information was not confirmed that it was a missile carrier, and it was a possibility, but I noted that it was not a fact that it was. So basically, they remain steadily in their basing points, and several ships have left Crimea during these few days. More and more the enemy is realizing that Crimea is not the place to keep their ships - Pletenchuk said.

There were 103 combat engagements on the frontline over the last day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 17 areas of personnel concentration and two infrastructure facilities of the Russian troops.