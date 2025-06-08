The military reported where the Russian Federation is accumulating and planning an assault using equipment

In the Kupyansk direction, the situation in the Borova area is escalating. The Russians are accumulating and planning to storm Ukrainian positions in the next 2-3 weeks with the use of equipment. This was announced by Viktor Petrovich, an officer of the communications department of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

When asked about the situation in the Borova area in the Kupyansk direction, Petrovich replied:

Currently, the situation is escalating, the enemy is accumulating and planning to storm our positions most likely. There are signs that in the next 2-3 weeks there will be an assault with the use of equipment

According to him, the enemy is currently increasing strikes on Ukrainian positions, increasing FPV strikes on firing positions.

The situation is escalating and most likely there will be more active hostilities - Petrovich said.

He noted that the goal of the Russian Federation is to dislodge the Defense Forces beyond the Oskil River.

This is the goal they are constantly pursuing in this direction. After the expulsion (theoretical - ed.) they will set up some crossings, force the river in order to move on. But so far they are not succeeding, our brigade is standing very firmly - Petrovich said.

Addition

On May 30, the commandant of the first border commandant's office of the "Revenge" brigade, Volodymyr Valchuk, stated that the situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. In each sector of the front, the Russians are trying to carry out a certain accumulation of their forces and means and conduct assault operations.