The military reported where the Russian Federation is accumulating and planning an assault using equipment

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Elon Musk's Starlink was installed in the White House despite the risks: the security service raised the alarm

June 8, 01:57 AM

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

June 8, 04:12 AM

Enemy losses per day: 1120 occupiers eliminated, one aircraft and 7 missiles shot down

June 8, 04:44 AM

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

June 8, 05:17 AM

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

07:09 AM
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM
9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

The military reported where the Russian Federation is accumulating and planning an assault using equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Russian troops are accumulating near Borova in the Kupyansk direction, planning an assault on Ukrainian positions using equipment. The enemy's goal is to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine beyond the Oskil River.

The military reported where the Russian Federation is accumulating and planning an assault using equipment

In the Kupyansk direction, the situation in the Borova area is escalating. The Russians are accumulating and planning to storm Ukrainian positions in the next 2-3 weeks with the use of equipment. This was announced by Viktor Petrovich, an officer of the communications department of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

When asked about the situation in the Borova area in the Kupyansk direction, Petrovich replied: 

Currently, the situation is escalating, the enemy is accumulating and planning to storm our positions most likely. There are signs that in the next 2-3 weeks there will be an assault with the use of equipment

According to him, the enemy is currently increasing strikes on Ukrainian positions, increasing FPV strikes on firing positions.

The situation is escalating and most likely there will be more active hostilities

- Petrovich said. 

He noted that the goal of the Russian Federation is to dislodge the Defense Forces beyond the Oskil River.

This is the goal they are constantly pursuing in this direction. After the expulsion (theoretical - ed.) they will set up some crossings, force the river in order to move on. But so far they are not succeeding, our brigade is standing very firmly

- Petrovich said.

Addition

On May 30, the commandant of the first border commandant's office of the "Revenge" brigade, Volodymyr Valchuk, stated that the situation in the Kupyansk direction is difficult, but controlled. In each sector of the front, the Russians are trying to carry out a certain accumulation of their forces and means and conduct assault operations. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukraine
