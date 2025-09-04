$41.360.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia will not discuss the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine in any format - Zakharova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Maria Zakharova stated that Russia will not discuss ideas regarding the intervention of foreign military personnel in Ukraine. She commented on the EU's plans for a possible deployment of troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Russia will not discuss the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine in any format - Zakharova

Russia is not going to discuss in any format ideas regarding the intervention of foreign military personnel in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The diplomat made her statement at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), commenting on the EU's plans for a possible deployment of troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Russia is not going to discuss fundamentally unacceptable foreign intervention in Ukraine, which undermines any security in Ukraine in any form, in any format

- emphasized the diplomat.

She drew attention to the statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the existence of "some clear plan for the possible deployment of troops to the territory of Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the ceasefire." According to her, the relevant work is progressing very successfully.

We see this. Judging by Ukraine's losses, the European Commission has simply outdone itself. (Von der Leyen) also belligerently added that the body she heads will explore new sources of funding for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and emphasized that the first line of defense in Ukraine is a strong Ukrainian army of Americans

- noted Zakharova.

According to her, the EU leadership "needs to somehow convey that next time they want to reflect on this topic, they should have a hint in the form of Russia's position."

Recall

According to von der Leyen, European capitals are working on a "quite clear plan" for the potential deployment of military forces in Ukraine as part of security guarantees that will have the full support of US capabilities.

On Thursday in Paris, a "Coalition of the Willing" meeting will take place, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Special attention to security guarantees": Yermak spoke about Zelenskyy's visits to Denmark and France04.09.25, 00:17 • 1502 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

