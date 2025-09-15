Russia was betting on a fuel crisis in Ukraine, but now it has a gasoline shortage - Zelenskyy

Russia was betting on a fuel crisis in Ukraine, but now it is experiencing a gasoline shortage. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with employees of the oil, gas, and oil refining industries, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine has its own gas production. Transportation and storage – all of this is available. For several winters, we helped our neighbors – Moldova – get through, and this is significant. Despite all threats and Russian attacks, Ukraine found a way to provide itself with fuel. Russia was betting on a fuel crisis in Ukraine, but now it is experiencing a gasoline shortage. – emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy noted that every winter of this war, the Russian Federation tries to turn it into a weapon against Ukrainians – against electricity and heat supply. According to the Head of State, Ukraine has survived all these winters thanks to everyone who restores energy supply virtually under constant threat.

Infrastructure readiness for the heating season is over 80% - Svyrydenko

Let's add

The President urged to always remember the price at which Ukrainians survived the winters of war. Many oil and gas industry workers were wounded as a result of Russian attacks, and there are also those who died from "Shaheds" and missiles. Those present honored their memory with a moment of silence.

Zelenskyy presented the Orders "For Courage" III degree to the relatives of Mykhailo Karetnii, a machine operator-bypasser of the Kherson Thermal Power Plant, and Yevhen Petryk, a fitter of the Shebelynka gas production department of the "ShebelynkaGazvydobuvannya" branch of JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya", who were awarded posthumously.

Mykhailo Karetnii voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2015 and participated in the ATO. After demobilization in 2019, he returned to the enterprise and continued to work in his profession. During the temporary occupation of Kherson, the Russians arrested Mykhailo Karetnii. He died in captivity on July 29, 2022, as a result of interrogations and torture.

Yevhen Petryk died last year on August 26 during a massive Russian attack on the Chervonodonetska booster compressor station. He did everything possible to prevent the spread of flames and save the lives of the station's personnel. However, he himself suffered shrapnel wounds incompatible with life.

The Head of State also presented the Orders "For Merit" III degree, "For Courage" III degree, Princess Olga III degree, and medals to employees of Naftogaz Group companies, "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", and private companies.

New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure