New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced 80% readiness of infrastructure for the 2025/2026 heating season. A support program has been launched for 238 frontline communities, which includes UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the 2025/2026 heating season, emphasized that the infrastructure readiness in key sectors is over 80%, according to UNN.
Stable passage of the 2025/2026 heating season. Infrastructure readiness in key sectors is over 80%. We have prepared 115,000 homes and almost 22,000 social infrastructure facilities. We plan to complete all necessary measures before the start of the season.
According to her, a program for 238 frontline communities with a population of 6.6 million people has also been launched. For families who heat their homes independently, there will be targeted support - UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity monthly.
Earlier, UNN wrote that the Government of Ukraine aims to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas by November. Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of "NEC Ukrenergo", noted that this volume does not guarantee an unhindered passage of the heating season due to military risks.