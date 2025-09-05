New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the 2025/2026 heating season, emphasized that the infrastructure readiness in key sectors is over 80%, according to UNN.

Stable passage of the 2025/2026 heating season. Infrastructure readiness in key sectors is over 80%. We have prepared 115,000 homes and almost 22,000 social infrastructure facilities. We plan to complete all necessary measures before the start of the season. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, a program for 238 frontline communities with a population of 6.6 million people has also been launched. For families who heat their homes independently, there will be targeted support - UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity monthly.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Government of Ukraine aims to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas by November. Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of "NEC Ukrenergo", noted that this volume does not guarantee an unhindered passage of the heating season due to military risks.