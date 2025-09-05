$41.350.02
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 990 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 8586 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
12:12 PM • 11476 views
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 22192 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 32267 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 28507 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 49940 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 40618 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 53417 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced 80% readiness of infrastructure for the 2025/2026 heating season. A support program has been launched for 238 frontline communities, which includes UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity.

New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the 2025/2026 heating season, emphasized that the infrastructure readiness in key sectors is over 80%, according to UNN.

Stable passage of the 2025/2026 heating season. Infrastructure readiness in key sectors is over 80%. We have prepared 115,000 homes and almost 22,000 social infrastructure facilities. We plan to complete all necessary measures before the start of the season.

- Svyrydenko reported.

It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season01.09.25, 15:16 • 4416 views

According to her, a program for 238 frontline communities with a population of 6.6 million people has also been launched. For families who heat their homes independently, there will be targeted support - UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity monthly.

In a number of cities, evacuation will be almost the only way to get through this winter - Boyko04.09.25, 22:09 • 6016 views

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Government of Ukraine aims to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas by November. Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of "NEC Ukrenergo", noted that this volume does not guarantee an unhindered passage of the heating season due to military risks.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine