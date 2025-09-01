It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where many details regarding preparations for the heating season were discussed, UNN reports.

The President identified three main points that were considered at the Staff meeting. These include energy preparation, procurement of additional air defense systems, and necessary gas volumes.

“First – control over the implementation of instructions and full realization of agreements with partners. We have been preparing our energy sectors for winter since summer. I am grateful to everyone involved and fully fulfilling the assigned tasks. It is important to be ahead of the preparation schedule, considering all threats,” Zelenskyy reported.

Second, according to him, are the needs of air defense.

“I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, to coordinate government officials, regional administrations, and energy companies to purchase additional short and medium-range air defense systems, and to increase funding for drone manufacturers. The priority is shooting down "Shaheds". Report on supplies weekly. Separately, we discussed the protection of networks and energy facilities in frontline and border communities, and backup supply,” the Head of State added.

According to Zelenskyy, the third point is reports on areas concerning energy resource extraction, supply, and electricity generation.

“There are important results from the teams of "Naftogaz" and "Ukrenergo". Thank you. Further measures for purchasing the necessary volumes of gas have been approved,” the President summarized.

