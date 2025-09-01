It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season

$41.320.06
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 2672 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 49137 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 39951 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 70753 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 80035 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 74952 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 63433 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 32095 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23815 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54477 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise09:46 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 70753 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 80035 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 74952 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 63433 views
It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed preparations for the heating season. Key points include energy, procurement of air defense, and gas volumes.

It is important to be ahead of schedule in preparation, taking into account all threats: Zelenskyy convened the Staff meeting on the heating season

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, where many details regarding preparations for the heating season were discussed, UNN reports.

The President identified three main points that were considered at the Staff meeting. These include energy preparation, procurement of additional air defense systems, and necessary gas volumes.

“First – control over the implementation of instructions and full realization of agreements with partners. We have been preparing our energy sectors for winter since summer. I am grateful to everyone involved and fully fulfilling the assigned tasks. It is important to be ahead of the preparation schedule, considering all threats,”

Zelenskyy reported.

Second, according to him, are the needs of air defense.

“I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, to coordinate government officials, regional administrations, and energy companies to purchase additional short and medium-range air defense systems, and to increase funding for drone manufacturers. The priority is shooting down "Shaheds". Report on supplies weekly. Separately, we discussed the protection of networks and energy facilities in frontline and border communities, and backup supply,”

the Head of State added.

According to Zelenskyy, the third point is reports on areas concerning energy resource extraction, supply, and electricity generation.

“There are important results from the teams of "Naftogaz" and "Ukrenergo". Thank you. Further measures for purchasing the necessary volumes of gas have been approved,” the President summarized.

The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season28.08.25, 14:12 • 3674 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Rustem Umerov
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine