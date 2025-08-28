The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season

$41.320.08
Exclusive
07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is known
August 28, 01:25 AM
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details
August 28, 03:16 AM
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVA
06:40 AM
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KMVA
08:54 AM
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron
09:33 AM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools
August 27, 03:18 PM
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment
August 27, 03:01 PM
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:47 PM
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 07:35 AM
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
France
Vinnytsia Oblast
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
August 27, 08:14 AM
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
The New York Times

The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Ukraine is systematically preparing for the heating season by carrying out restoration and repair works, as well as accumulating fuel. Special attention is paid to strengthening the physical and air defense of key energy facilities.

The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season

Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to prepare for the heating season. In particular, this concerns the protection of important energy facilities from air strikes by Russian invaders, said Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk on the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine is preparing according to plan in all directions that we have identified for ourselves to prepare for the heating season. This includes restoration work and repair work to prepare all equipment so that it works stably throughout the heating season. This also includes gas injection according to plan, as well as the accumulation of coal and fuel oil for all those enterprises that are to use this type of fuel. This also includes equipment reserves to carry out repair and restoration work in a timely manner.

- Hrynchuk said.

She added that work is underway to strengthen the protection of energy facilities. In particular, coordination with the military is being carried out for air defense.

An important point is strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure, energy facilities. This includes work on strengthening physical protection. And we are also working together with the military for air cover of our facilities, key facilities for energy.

- the minister explained.

She added that it is too early to make 100% forecasts, as it is difficult to predict the situation regarding shelling and Russian plans for attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

We will be able to say 100% only when we understand the situation regarding shelling and Russian plans for attacks on the energy infrastructure, because we see that although there are no massive attacks like in previous years, at the same time, every day, every night, various facilities in different regions suffer damage.

- Hrynchuk summarized.

Addition

In Chernihiv Oblast, dozens of settlements were left without electricity due to a Russian drone attack. Specialists are working to restore power, and critical facilities are powered by alternative sources.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Electricity
Ukraine