The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season

Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to prepare for the heating season. In particular, this concerns the protection of important energy facilities from air strikes by Russian invaders, said Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk on the telethon, writes UNN.

Ukraine is preparing according to plan in all directions that we have identified for ourselves to prepare for the heating season. This includes restoration work and repair work to prepare all equipment so that it works stably throughout the heating season. This also includes gas injection according to plan, as well as the accumulation of coal and fuel oil for all those enterprises that are to use this type of fuel. This also includes equipment reserves to carry out repair and restoration work in a timely manner. - Hrynchuk said.

She added that work is underway to strengthen the protection of energy facilities. In particular, coordination with the military is being carried out for air defense.

An important point is strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure, energy facilities. This includes work on strengthening physical protection. And we are also working together with the military for air cover of our facilities, key facilities for energy. - the minister explained.

She added that it is too early to make 100% forecasts, as it is difficult to predict the situation regarding shelling and Russian plans for attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

We will be able to say 100% only when we understand the situation regarding shelling and Russian plans for attacks on the energy infrastructure, because we see that although there are no massive attacks like in previous years, at the same time, every day, every night, various facilities in different regions suffer damage. - Hrynchuk summarized.

