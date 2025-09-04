$41.370.01
In a number of cities, evacuation will be almost the only way to get through this winter - Boyko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

In Pokrovsk and other settlements, it is impossible to conduct the heating season due to the lack of conditions for repair work. The only way out for residents is evacuation to survive the winter.

In a number of cities, evacuation will be almost the only way to get through this winter - Boyko

In a number of settlements, particularly in Pokrovsk, it is impossible to conduct an effective heating season. Due to the lack of conditions for repair work, the only way for people from such settlements to survive the winter is evacuation. This was reported by Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", as reported by UNN.

Let's be honest with ourselves. For a number of settlements, there is a huge question whether an effective heating season is possible. For example, Pokrovsk, let's say. We understand that it is already impossible to effectively carry out any work there today, so in a number of cases, evacuation will be almost the only way to get through this winter while preserving the health and lives of our citizens.

- said Boyko.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Government of Ukraine aims to accumulate 13.2 billion cubic meters of gas by November. Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of "NEC Ukrenergo", noted that this volume does not guarantee an unhindered passage of the heating season due to military risks.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Pokrovsk
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ukrenergo
Ukraine