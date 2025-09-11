Infrastructure readiness for the heating season is over 80% - Svyrydenko

Currently, in Ukraine, the readiness of our infrastructure for the heating season in key sectors is over 80%. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after a meeting of the anti-crisis energy headquarters on preparations for the 2025/26 heating season, UNN reports.

The readiness of our infrastructure for the heating season in key sectors is over 80%. We have prepared 115,000 buildings and almost 22,000 social infrastructure facilities. I instructed my colleagues to complete all preparatory measures before the start of the heating season. - Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister reminded that, in accordance with the government's decision on September 10, it was allowed to direct additional subsidies to local budgets not only for equipping shelters, restoring damaged facilities in de-occupied and affected territories, but also for protecting critical infrastructure facilities.

"I urge you to use this resource. Separately, we are working on protecting energy facilities with air defense and electronic warfare systems together with the General Staff," Svyrydenko said.

