03:15 PM • 992 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 4254 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 3774 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
02:33 PM • 3256 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 9806 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 11254 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 13614 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 12823 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 13011 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 14041 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Infrastructure readiness for the heating season is over 80% - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Ukrainian infrastructure is over 80% ready for the heating season, including 115,000 buildings and 22,000 social infrastructure facilities. The government has allowed local budgets to use subsidies for critical infrastructure protection.

Infrastructure readiness for the heating season is over 80% - Svyrydenko

Currently, in Ukraine, the readiness of our infrastructure for the heating season in key sectors is over 80%. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after a meeting of the anti-crisis energy headquarters on preparations for the 2025/26 heating season, UNN reports.

The readiness of our infrastructure for the heating season in key sectors is over 80%. We have prepared 115,000 buildings and almost 22,000 social infrastructure facilities. I instructed my colleagues to complete all preparatory measures before the start of the heating season.

- Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister reminded that, in accordance with the government's decision on September 10, it was allowed to direct additional subsidies to local budgets not only for equipping shelters, restoring damaged facilities in de-occupied and affected territories, but also for protecting critical infrastructure facilities. 

"I urge you to use this resource. Separately, we are working on protecting energy facilities with air defense and electronic warfare systems together with the General Staff," Svyrydenko said.

Cabinet of Ministers approved government action program for 2025 - Svyrydenko10.09.25, 17:26 • 2762 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Ukraine