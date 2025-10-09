$41.320.03
Russia uses AI technologies for information attacks against the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Russia has intensified information attacks against the United States using artificial intelligence and a large-scale disinformation ecosystem. The Kremlin is behind most attempts to influence American society through disinformation, deepfakes, and fake websites.

Russia uses AI technologies for information attacks against the United States

Russia has intensified information attacks against the United States of America, using artificial intelligence and a large-scale disinformation ecosystem. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

According to the American company NewsGuard, which analyzes information sources for reliability, the Kremlin is behind most attempts to influence American society through disinformation, deepfakes, fake websites, and social networks.

The CCD reminded that Russia has built an entire network of disinformation platforms, known as Pravda.

Currently, this network includes more than 150 websites in 49 countries, and in just one year, they have disseminated more than 3.6 million materials with Kremlin narratives.

- the post says.

These resources systematically attack American media, calling them "fake" or "propagandistic."

It is noted that such resources deliberately "pollute" search engines on the Internet and artificial intelligence models with disinformation materials. Because of this, AI algorithms begin to reproduce Kremlin messages, misleading users.

"In this way, Russia is trying to attack democratic societies from within, undermining citizens' trust in their own state. The Kremlin is turning the digital space and artificial intelligence technologies into a powerful tool of strategic influence, posing a threat to security and democratic processes," the Center for Countering Disinformation added.

Recall

The Russian Federation has deployed a large-scale network of fake websites called CopyCop, using AI to create fabricated news. These websites target the US, France, Canada, and Norway with the aim of discrediting politicians and radicalizing public sentiment.

