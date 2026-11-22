On November 22, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a FAB-500 aerial bomb, killing two civilians and injuring three more. This was reported by the Donetsk region police, UNN writes.

Details

The attack occurred at 2:57 p.m. The occupiers used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb equipped with a universal gliding and correction module (UMPK), which struck several areas of the city.

The shelling killed a 56-year-old man and a woman whose identity is currently being established by law enforcement officers. Two men aged 42 and 78 and a 62-year-old woman were injured.

Nine high-rise buildings were damaged in the city

According to the police, the Russian attack caused damage to nine multi-apartment residential buildings. Strikes were recorded on several streets in Sloviansk.

All relevant services worked at the strike sites, clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and documenting the damage.

Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of the Russian attack and the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries of civilians.

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