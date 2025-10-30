The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russia is ready to cease hostilities for 5-6 hours in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Kupyansk to ensure the passage of foreign and Ukrainian journalists. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense received an order from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to ensure unhindered passage for foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, upon their request to the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to visit the areas of "blocked Ukrainian troops" in Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Kupyansk.

The Russian command is ready, if necessary, to cease hostilities for 5-6 hours in the specified areas, and also to provide corridors for unhindered entry and exit of groups of representatives of foreign media, including Ukrainian ones, provided that security guarantees are given for both journalists and Russian servicemen - the ministry stated.

Recall

On October 29, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Ukrainian troops were allegedly surrounded in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

As reported by the Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk are false.

According to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians involved about 11,000 people to carry out the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 29 reported a difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction, where high intensity of hostilities continues. In Kupyansk, the situation remains difficult, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces have more control.

Over the past day, 172 combat engagements were recorded, which is 16% more than the day before. The most intense battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.