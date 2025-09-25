Russia spreads disinformation about new world war through downing of NATO planes - CPD

The Russian Federation lies that if its planes are shot down by NATO member countries in the Alliance's airspace, a new world war could begin. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

On Thursday, September 25, Russian Ambassador to France Oleksiy Meshkov stated that if one of the North Atlantic Alliance countries decides to shoot down a Russian fighter jet, a war will begin between NATO and Russia. He added that NATO planes sometimes flew and still fly into Russian airspace.

Kovalenko reminded that there had already been an incident involving the downing of a Russian plane by a NATO member country. This happened in 2015, when a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber that had flown into Turkish airspace from the Syrian province of Latakia. One of the Russian pilots died.

The Russians lie that war will begin if NATO countries shoot down their plane in NATO airspace. They are just very afraid that this will happen, because they will not start a war. Because NATO has already shot down a Russian plane before. It was Turkey, a NATO country. And nothing happened. The Russians are just empty talkers. - wrote Kovalenko.

He called not to be afraid of Russian propaganda, to shoot down Russian planes and to strike Russia in response to the launch of Russian drones towards NATO member countries.

Nothing will happen, only Putin's regime in the Russian Federation will end sooner. - Kovalenko clarified.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported the statement by US President Donald Trump about the need to shoot down Russian planes that invade the Alliance's airspace.