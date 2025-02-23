Russia shelled Sumy region: 241 explosions and 4 wounded

In Sumy region, 4 civilians were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).

Details

On Saturday, February 22, the enemy fired 112 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

241 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Yunakivske, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivske, Popivske, Putivl, Novoslobidske, Esman, Shalyhinske, Khutir-Mykhailivske, Seredyno-Budske communities were shelled - Sumy RMA report says.

For example, in Krasnopilska community, 3 civilians were injured as a result of shelling, and two private houses were damaged.

One civilian was wounded in Khotyn community.

Recall

On Saturday, February 22, 107 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops took place in the frontline. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy lost 265 occupants and a significant amount of equipment.

