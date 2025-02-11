Russia sends its experienced soldiers to the DPRK to exchange experience under the guise of treatment - ISW

Russia sends its experienced military to North Korea to exchange military experience under the guise of medical treatment.

This is stated in a report by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

A Russian official says that Russia is sending experienced Russian soldiers to North Korea for medical treatment. Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsyegora claims that Russia has sent “hundreds” of wounded soldiers who fought against Ukraine to North Korea for rehabilitation and medical care, and that North Korea has refused Russia's offer of financial compensation for medical care, food and other expenses related to the Russians' stay in North Korea.

Russian military commanders have reportedly sent wounded soldiers back to assault groups without treatment, demonstrating a general disregard for soldiers' health in the Russian army and casting doubt on official Russian statements about sending Russian soldiers abroad for treatment, particularly to North Korea.

The arrival of experienced Russian soldiers in North Korea, especially if they are officers or non-commissioned officers, could allow the Russian military to work with North Korean forces and spread the lessons of the war in Ukraine while they are supposedly recovering - Analysts say.

ISW: North Korea is using the war in Ukraine to test its military capabilities

In addition, the Kremlin can create informational conditions to justify the entry of North Korean citizens into Russia to work in the Russian army or military service.

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Matsegora said that North Korea and Russia are increasing educational cooperation and that professors from North Korean universities will travel to Moscow, Kazan, Novosibirsk and Vladivostok “for a long period” to teach Korean at Russian universities, and that Russian universities are preparing three-month internships for North Korean students.

Macegora's statement follows a February 9 report by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) that North Koreans are increasingly entering Russia on student visas to take up construction jobs.

North Korea is likely to receive technical assistance from Russia to develop several types of drones. The agreement was concluded in response to the sending of North Korean military personnel to Russia.