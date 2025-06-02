$41.530.00
Russia says it received proposals from Ukraine ahead of talks in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

The Russian side received from Ukraine a draft memorandum from Kyiv on the settlement of the conflict. The document was received in Ukrainian and English.

Russia received Ukraine's proposals for peace before the talks in Istanbul. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, UNN informs with reference to Russian media.

The Russian side received from Ukraine a draft memorandum of Kyiv regarding the settlement of the conflict

- the Russian media wrote.

According to his Medinsky, the document was received in Ukrainian and English.

"It's okay, we managed. There are people in our delegation who speak many languages. If anything, two speak Japanese fluently," he said.

Let us remind you

On Sunday, June 01 at 20:25 (Kyiv time), Russian media in Telegram reported that a plane with the Russian delegation landed in Istanbul, publishing a corresponding video.

According to Russian media, a meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will take place on June 2 at 13:00 in the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. 

Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on June 2. The delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Office of the President and the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian delegation will present a roadmap for peace at the Istanbul talks, which includes a 30-day ceasefire, prisoner exchange and a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Ukraine's conditions include no restrictions on military power and reparations.

Russia still has not submitted the promised "memorandum" on negotiations to any of the parties, while carrying out massive air strikes on Ukraine. Sybiha emphasized the lack of real steps towards peace on the part of the Russian Federation.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
