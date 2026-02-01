Over the past year, Russia has begun reconstructing a long-abandoned Soviet-era garrison in Petrozavodsk. The activation of the garrison has not been officially announced, but satellite images and local media reports indicate an expansion of military presence in the region. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

According to satellite images obtained by Yle, the restoration of the Soviet-era garrison in Petrozavodsk began in 2025. As recently as the summer of 2024, the area in the Rybka district was mostly overgrown and neglected, although it was used for training. Significant changes have been recorded there over the past year.

Military expert Marko Eklund believes that the renovated garrison could be used for the new 44th Army Corps, created by Russia in 2024 in the Republic of Karelia.

This refers to approximately 15,000 additional soldiers, some of whom, he said, may have already arrived in the region.

It seems that some kind of repair unit has been created there, or it could even be the first railway brigade created in Karelia. - said the expert.

Also, according to the publication, the Petrozavodsk City Council emphasized that the expansion of military presence is an initiative of Russian President Putin.

Our region has been entrusted with a responsible task: to be an outpost of our country on the NATO border. Our task as patriots and representatives of the people is to help in this - said the head of the city council, Nadezhda Dreizis.

Recall

