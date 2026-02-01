$42.850.00
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 22638 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 41175 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 30239 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 29743 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 25068 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15746 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13692 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7566 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 12007 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Russia restores and expands military garrisons in Karelia - satellite data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russia has begun reconstructing a Soviet-era garrison in Petrozavodsk, which, according to satellite imagery, may be used for a new 44th Army Corps. City authorities confirm the expansion of military presence as a Putin initiative.

Russia restores and expands military garrisons in Karelia - satellite data

Over the past year, Russia has begun reconstructing a long-abandoned Soviet-era garrison in Petrozavodsk. The activation of the garrison has not been officially announced, but satellite images and local media reports indicate an expansion of military presence in the region. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

According to satellite images obtained by Yle, the restoration of the Soviet-era garrison in Petrozavodsk began in 2025. As recently as the summer of 2024, the area in the Rybka district was mostly overgrown and neglected, although it was used for training. Significant changes have been recorded there over the past year.

Military expert Marko Eklund believes that the renovated garrison could be used for the new 44th Army Corps, created by Russia in 2024 in the Republic of Karelia.

This refers to approximately 15,000 additional soldiers, some of whom, he said, may have already arrived in the region.

It seems that some kind of repair unit has been created there, or it could even be the first railway brigade created in Karelia.

- said the expert.

Also, according to the publication, the Petrozavodsk City Council emphasized that the expansion of military presence is an initiative of Russian President Putin.

Our region has been entrusted with a responsible task: to be an outpost of our country on the NATO border. Our task as patriots and representatives of the people is to help in this

- said the head of the city council, Nadezhda Dreizis.

Recall

On January 31, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 694 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.02.26 amount to 1,240,680 people.

Alla Kiosak

Ukraine